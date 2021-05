Good day RomanceLanders

I just clocked 20 today

what are those advice you’ll render to us in our Early or mid twenties…What are those mistakes or bad decisions that you’ll never want us to make so as not to have regrets in life… I’m currently doing my ND2 in a state polytechnic with the thought of dropping at this level, I’m interested in leaning building construction.

You’re advice and insults are welcomed