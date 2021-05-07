What Do You Call This Toe Injury? (Disturbing Pictures)

Hey guys, hope y’all good.

So there’s this wound on my big toe, which developed by itself, just like that. I’ve been suffering this injury for more than a year now.

I’ve taken many medications and treatments, all to no avail. I’ve met 4 deferent doctors, who apparently do not know what that is or how to treat it, they just dress it and prescribe some medicine, and that’s it.

I just discovered recently that it’s an Ingrown Toenail, after some research on the internet. And according to what I read, it needs a surgery to remove the Ingrown Nail, but all the doctors I’ve met do not know what an Ingrown Toenail is, and they usually tell me that it doesn’t need a surgery.

Guys pls, this thing is really painful. I can’t even walk properly with it. If you are a doctor here who knows about this, I beg you to not ignore this post

If you have experience something like this or know someone who has, pls tell me how to treated it. Thank you so much.

It will mean a lot if this thread could reach the front page to gain more views. Pls I really need any help I can get. Thank you!