What Happens When The Federal Government Declares A State Of Emergency?

A lot of concerned citizens are demanding president Buhari to declare a state of emergency due to insecurity but nobody outlines what happens afterwards. What emergency powers does the president get after making this declaration? Are more funds going to be released? Does the president start conscriptimg troops?

In 2018 Buhari declared a state of emergency on water, sanitation and hygiene, has anyone experienced any noticeable changes since? What about the states of emergency decelerations made under Jonathan? If the answer is no why do people believe this emergency declaration will be different?