‘What Is Happening Between My Wife And Her Male Bestie’

Good morning everyone. I am a young man newly married to a 22 yr old lady. our marriage is just 2 months old.

Before I met my wife in 2019, she has this male best friend who they have been best friends even before I met her though my wife is a social and jovial person always cheerful, she easily makes friends wherever she finds herself that’s her nature and kind of personality.

Right now her friendship with that her male friend is what am becoming uncomfortable with right now because of the so much attention she is lavishing on him. I have complained to her that I am not comfortable with her closeness with the guy but she is seeing it that am trying to cut her off from her friends.

One interesting part of the whole thing is, since we got married the guy has been trying to distance himself from her a bit knowing too well that she is now married but my wife is even the one doing all she could to keep the friendship going the way it has been going. 2 days ago I and my wife were together she called the guy complaining bitterly how he has been distancing himself from her.

My people what do you think I should do to cut down that connection or will the friendship grow week by the day on it’s own? My wife is refusing to understand that in marriage there are things u will have to let go.