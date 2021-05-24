What Is Your Experience Working In A Company Owned By A Pastor?

It’s very unfortunate that most Nigerian pastors that has companies are running their companies like gods. 3 out of 5 pastors don’t usually treat their workers well.

A friend who works in a telecom servicing company owned by a G.O of a church in Lagos has had his life stagnated because the pastor has refused to pay them going to 4months now. The worst part is that he doesn’t deem it fit to explain to them why he can’t pay.

Can you believe that a man with 3 kids would trek kilometers to work and can’t even feed his children while the GM & MD (Both of them are pastors o!) keeps buying expensive cars and building his gigantic church?

He just recently laid the foundation for his school meanwhile he owes his workers salaries going to 4months by the end of may.

So, what’s your experience? Is it good or bad?