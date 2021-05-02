What Skill Can I Learn To Survive In Nigeria

I’m 22 right now, and I don’t even have any skill at all, please now I want to go into something I want to learn something please what skill do you think will be ok for me to learn please, I live in Abuja and I can’t stay empty handed as time is no longer on my side and I don’t really care about schooling anymore I have seen many young men in my area graduated with a very good certificate from school for over 5 years they stay at home without a job the ones who got job got job in a some hotels in Abuja earning less than 50K or 40k after graduating for over 5 years, all this things I put into consideration and it’s making me give up on schooling as they say destinies are not the same but over 6 jobless graduates in my area is making me scared, I will still go to school but for now I need to learn something. I’m thinking of learning fish and chicken feeds production.

I know one young man there or under this thread will soon ask me to do yahoo well I have done it before and it does not pay very well and even if it pays very well that’s not what I want to feed or train my future family with when I’m due to be a family man. so everybody should chook mouth here and let’s come up with something nice.