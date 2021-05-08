What Was The Most Embarrassing Thing You Did In A Relationship?

We must have had one embarrassing thing we’ve ever done in a relationship.

What was it?

Me: It was in year one… we were having a freshman night.

I ate different combinations of food. I became pressed.

Lied to bae I was feeling sick and had to go home to rest.

Baba, as I leave there, I locate one bush near one gate likedat enter dey pass time unto fresh breeze things o. It late getting darker by the day. Mehn, see relief. I backed the road.

Wetin I see na torch light illuminated at my angle with a voice saying: “…so this na the hostel where you dey sleep baa?”

She called my name twice so that I responded.

Her friend with her was laughing.

Mehn, that call made me know she wasn’t sure I was the one, plus the light wasn’t too bright to reveal the person hiding behind the icheku trees.

Mehn I begin crawl enter inside inside bush to escape the brightness of the torch.

Dey followed me o.

I took off.

They took off too o saying “you no go fit escape this one.”

They were trying to affirm truly it was me.

We ran around the bush for about five minutes before I dribbled them and came to the main road and super-ran to the hostel, changed my clothes, and feigned deep sleep.

Lol. Fine boy like me no fit just gree fa.

This wahala babe still come my hostel. Now, they were four. Lol. Trust me, I denied all allegations.

Enough respect.

Please share yours.