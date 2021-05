At childhood we all have that dream career we wished and aspired to become at adulthood.

Some of us wanted to become a doctor, nurse, pharmacist, radiologist, surgeon, engineer, banker, economist, agriculturist, politician, pilot, journalist, athlete, pastor, fashion designer, educationist, scientist, a soldier, navy, airforce, e.t.c.

As for me my childhood dream career was to become a PILOT but today am an ECONOMIST.

What about you?