When are we going to talk about these Lebanese and Chinese companies running a modern slavery in Nigeria?

This Chinese company of a thing is total slavery o. Come to igbesa ogun state, you will see lots of Chinese company. Lemme start with viju milk company, their staff work 7am-7pm everyday and get 18k at the end of the month. There are lots of Chinese companies with low. Nigerians in those companies enabled them! It wasn’t always like this