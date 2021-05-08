Which Of These Online Skills Would You Recommend For Me To Learn?

Good day house I am 18 years old which of these online skills would you recommend to learn I wrote waec last year September lost my dad in December I worked at a factory in November then took a leave for my dad’s burial when I got back I was no longer needed at the factory for the two months I have been helping my mom in the shop I love helping my mum but I think I can do better so please help

Photoshop Mastery

Phisphing

Web developer & design

SEO : Search Engine Optimization

Ethical hacking

Photography

Graphic design

Copywriting

Google adwords

Facebook,Instagram & Messenger ads

Digital marketing

Transcription & captioning