Who Are You To Judge Chidinma Ekile For Switching To Gospel Music?

She is as qualified to switch to gospel music as anyone.

Anybody can and should be praised for doing so.

Some People Trying To Be More Catholic Than The Pope.

Lol… Cos you go to Church 150 times in 52 weeks doesn’t make you more Christian than Chidinma.

Infact I consider you a christian by deeds not the number of times you preach, pray aloud or go to church.

Your treatment of fellow human beings informs your place in the eyes of God.

Her Person & Especially Voice Is A Great Addition To Gospeldom.

Written By Amama Benn Benedict.