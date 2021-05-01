‘Whoever Gets APC’s Presidential Ticket Is In Big Trouble?’ (Opinion)

I was just thinking, how would the next APC’s presidential candidate campaign?

Considering the challenges currently facing the nation, which many have allegedly attributed to President Buhari’s incompetence, whoever gets the APC’s presidential nomination would have to either campaign on continuity or rubbish the present administration’s style.

If he, or maybe she, chooses continuity, then such a candidate has to answer the questions of many Nigerians about PMB’s alleged incompetence.

If the candidate chooses to go the opposite, he would be campaigning against the current government.

So, will it be:

“We will fix the damages caused by Muhammadu Buhari”

Or

“We will continue from where President Buhari stops”?

It has to be one of the above statements.

If you were to choose, which would it be?

Make una come answer small campaign question.