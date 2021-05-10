Why Do Singles Fear Pregnancy, But Not Sex?

Why do people fear pregnancy, but not séx? Have you ever been afraid of impregnating a girl, during séx? Like, what will you do if the condom bursts? Have u ever thought of that? Is it even worth the risk? What will you do if you impregnates someone today?I’m just curious, because abortion is not actually the way out, it’s risky and could end someone’s life. On the other hand, you may not be up to the responsibilities that comes with becoming a father. Your parents may even disown you if they hear such news…So what will you do if you impregnates a girl tommorow, how will you go about it? Let’s hear from you. As for me, I won’t even know what to do. It will be a very terrifying situation…

