Why Do Wives Like Secretly “Stealing” From Their Husbands?

Someone posted the Prayer-Point below on Facebook, and a lot of women were shouting “Amen ooo”:

“God abeg, put my husband in a position where I will secretly withdraw ₦1m+ from his account & he won’t notice”

..

Honestly speaking, some prayers don’t deserve an “Amen”, no matter how it is disguised.

Some people may think that the poster was joking, and maybe join in the “Amen” bandwagon jokingly, not knowing that she just prayed to become an in-house thief.

.

See, if you want God to make your husband very very very rich, then ask God directly to make your husband very very very rich. And God will make your husband very very very rich, to the extent that he would be constantly dropping that type of huge sums for you for no reason at-all, and he would always say: “Oohh, It’s nothing my dear, just keep it”.

(I mean, must it be that you must take it “secretly”, before you know that God has answered your prayers??)

..

Then, if you want God to make you to become an unnoticed In-House Thief, then ask God directly to make you an unnoticed In-House Thief, or ask HIM to make all your In-house thefts to always successfully go unnoticed.

In that case, God will understand, and HE will grant you your heart’s desires.

..

Let me make it very clear.

If your interest is actually in “Secretly Stealing” your husband’s money, and you’re praying that all your thefts would go unnoticed; then, even when the money is no more there in abundance, since the stealing behaviour had already entered deep into your blood, you will still go and steal the little shishiii wey remain.

..

In fact, this question below is for such ladies who say this kind of prayer, (or those who reply “Amen” to such prayers), I would like to hear from you..

What exactly would you do if you discover that your son is praying such prayers too??

(Yes.. His parents’ money is also his money, because the bulk of the money will eventually be spent on him – so he has the right to be secretly stealing the money too…. Isn’t it??)