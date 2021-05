Why Osinbajo Visited Reddington Hospital

https://www.nairaland.com/6567636/yemi-osinbajo-sighted-reddington-hospital

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, was at the Reddington Hospital, Lagos for his annual medical checkup, Laolu Akande Snr Special Assistant-Media & Publicity to Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo said:

Photo: VP back in Abuja Saturday evening after a trip to Lagos, where among other things, he had his Medical Check-Up like he does annually. Also some amateur shots show VP’s wife visiting several families of military officers who died since Friday’s very sad air crash. Condolences



