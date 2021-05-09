Why Renting An Apartment In Lagos Is So Expensive

Why is property expensive in Lagos? Have you ever been involved in a conversation around this question?

No doubt, Lagos is the commercial hub of Nigeria and this is the reason its real estate sector has been an issue discussed in several fora, both home and abroad.

The number of housing units available in Lagos is not sufficient for the population. According to the Pison Housing Group’s 2019 report, the housing stock in Lagos is estimated to be 1.492 million units, while the United Nations put its population at 18 million people in 2019.

Below are reasons property in Lagos remains largely expensive:

Greedy Real Estate Agents: A lot of real estate agents in Lagos are notoriously greedy. A lot of people can actually afford to pay the rent of a house they’ve seen but imagine an agent asking for almost the same amount for agreement, commission, etc . Some deliberately deny people access to affordable properties for example you try to rent an apartment with a rent of ₦200,000 yearly an agent can demand up to ₦170,000 for agreement, commission, damages etc.

Inconsiderate landlords: Due to how desperate some Lagosians are, Landlords take advantage of this and deliberately increase the cost of renting their houses, landlords in Lagos know if you don’t pay for the apartment on time some other person out of desperation would pay for the apartment that might be too expensive for you.

Yahoo Boys: Have you noticed the reasons why agents increase agreement and commission is because yahoo boys don’t negotiate they just pay and move in. Yahoo Boys can pay for anything, I believe they play a major role in the high cost of rent in Lagos.

Location: Rent defer in Lagos, the cost of renting a 2 bedroom apartment is much lower than the cost of renting a mini flat in Ikoyi or Lekki but it can be worst when the cost of renting a 2 bedroom apartment in egbeda that is closer to the road or bus stop is more expensive than the ones that are inside the streets. Just add ₦20,000 to ₦30,000 inside your rent calculation

Structure of the House: The cost of renting a new house is much more expensive than an old house even if they are close to each other. The funny thing is the old house has a stronger design than the new house, for example, the plumbing work of the older house is much better than the new houses that are been built right now. One example is an estate called Goodluck Jonathan at Pipeline Isheri Igando Road, the houses look beautiful on the outside but the plumbing works , drainage etc is a mess

Too Many Prospects: A house can be viewed by more than 10 prospects in a day, this gives house owners and agents the perfect opportunity to increase the cost of rent and stand by it. They both know that one person would eventually pay, houses in Lagos go very fast. There is no first-come basis in Lagos real estate market, it is first to pay.

What is your take? Please kindly enlighten us with a comment below. Thank you

https://clytee.com/2021/04/29/why-renting-an-apartment-in-lagos-is-so-expensive/