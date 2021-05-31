Why Self Taught Programmers Over “Exaggerate”

So I’ve been noticing a trend lately. Mostly from insecure CS guys that always look for opportunities to talk down on programmers that didn’t go through the conventional route of getting a CS degree.

Make no mistake, a CS degree is not a joke and should not be treated as such. Having said that, the world is moving past the whole certification oriented way of employment.

I just read a news on CNBC that Donald trump wants to sign an order that favors skilled workers over newly college graduates.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cnbc.com/amp/2020/06/26/why-we-need-new-trump-executive-order-on-no-college-jobs-hiring.html

I am not a CS graduate and almost all of my friends that I’ve met in this programming journey. We worked really hard to get where we are and although there’s still so much to do but we’ve been able to come this far without a CS degree.

My advice to all CS graduates is this, your employer wants and needs depth. Stick to one aspect of CS and master it. The world has changed! Seriously it has!

We that learnt everything we know today by ourselves and are doing well are a proof that the world has changed! Don’t get left behind.