Wike Approves ₦220 Million For Families Of Slain Police Officers In Rivers

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has promised to give the sum N20 million each to the families of police officers killed during the recent attacks on police formations in the state on behalf of the state government.

The governor made the announcement when he visited the state Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka in Port Harcourt on Monday, to commiserate with him over the death of his officers.

DAILY POST recalls that gunmen in the last three weeks attacked several police stations and checkpoints in the state leading to the death of eleven police officers.

The latest attack took place on Friday night with seven police officers losing their lives.

The governor, while commiserating with the state police command charged men of the command to henceforth be on the offensive against those perpetrating the attacks.

He acknowledged that though no amount of money can equate to human life, the State’s gesture is aimed at assuaging the bereaved families that their loved ones never died in vain.

In his words, “In the past two three weeks we have lost eleven officers, this is a bad period for us”.

“For the morning families, each of them the Rivers state government will give them 20 million naira”.

The Governor further declared that “no intimidation will make Rivers state to be part of any movement. We are talking about the unity of the country , we must be united as a country. We must be united to fight for this country to be one”.

“We cannot allow anybody to talk of secession. If you want to break away, Rivers state is not part of it and nobody can cow Rivers state to be part of it, not under my watch”.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka on behalf of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, thanked the governor for assuaging the pain of the bereaved families.



