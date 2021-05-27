Wike Commissions Roads In Akwa Ibom, Flags Off Petro-Chemical Factory, Hospital (Pix)

Gov Wike Commissions New Roads, Flag – Off New Petro-Chemicals Factory, Hospital In Akwa Ibom

Thursday, May 27th, 2021

The Governor of Rivers State, Mr Nyesom Wike has commended the performance of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, saying his legacy projects would create more employment opportunities for Akwa Ibom people.

Mr Wike said this while unveiling a 13.2km network of roads linking Nkana in Etinan local government area with Awa in Onna local government area.

The Rivers State Chief Executive said that he was amazed that the Governor so many projects to showcase in just a day and urged that the world be made to see how Mr Emmanuel has transformed his state.

Mr Wike who spoke in Pidgin English said the petrochemical factory in Eastern Obolo was capable of generating thousands of opportunities for youths in the State, while the new teaching hospital in Onna will reduce the number of people going to Uyo for tertiary health care services.

He expressed satisfaction on the quality of the Road project, hoping that the road will boost economic activities in all the adjourning rural communities.

Mr. Wike was earlier at the premises of the General Hospital, Onna, where he laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Akwa Ibom State University Teaching Hospital.

The Hospital project is a product of a partnership deal with BUA Group who announced a first tranche support of N2.5bn towards the project.

At Eastern Obolo, the Rivers state chief executive lay the foundation stone of the Sterling Petro-Chemicals and Fertilizer Production Factory at Eastern Obolo local government area.