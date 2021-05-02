Winners’ Chapel Celebrates 40th Anniversary Via Prophetic Feast

The winners’ family is celebrating her 4oth year anniversary. Today marks the 40th year the commission began.
The commission is taking a dynamic turn to celebrate this year’s anniversary in a week-long FEAST.

God has prepared all things for us and He has sent for us to come according to His Word in Luke 14:17
‘And sent his servant at supper time to say to them that were bidden, Come; for all things are now ready’
It is not just another ANNIVERSARY, but a Feast with the King of kings.
Plan and prepare

You can watch the prophetic feast event which begins today via the Living Faith Church media outlets:
Youtube
Facebook
http://faithtabernacle.org.ng/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDLtSPSEVZU

