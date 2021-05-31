Winners Emerge As Ex Beauty Queen Holds Inter School Quiz Competition (Photos)

EDO: ASCI Holds Inter School Quiz Competition

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i96asgYmB9E

In commemoration of this year’s National Children’s Day, African Scholars Care Initiative (ASCI) has held Inter School Quiz Competition in fugar, administrative headquarters of Etsako Central local government of Edo State.

In her speech, the founder of ASCI and convener of the programme, Queen Joy Osomiamhe O said the essence of the programme was to catch the children young and also help them to develop their talents especially the economically challenged Children in Africa and beyond who are willing to acquire formal Education without the financial means.

According to her, African Scholars Care Initiative (ASCI) is a non profit and non Governmental Organization with a team of brilliant young men and women who have contributed positively to the growth of economy and acted as agents of change in the society.

The Convener reiterated that the initiative is designed to ensure that every child has unhindered access to quality education at the fundamentals levels.

She enjoined the participated schools to take advantage of the programme to develop their talents to make their schools proud.

The ASCI founder, said the Initiative has executed projects across Africa ranging from construction of Boreholes, renovation of Schools in various parts of Nigeria as part of their contributions to humanity.

She also asserted that ASCI has organized workshops and advocacy support programmes, Skill Acquisition volunteering training for disadvantaged and vulnerable children, and provided Child Youth mentoring so as to build a long and lasting relationship with the aim of bringing out the potentials in them.

While soliciting for support from government and well meaning Africans to substain the gesture, she said that was the only to build society.

In his opening address, the traditional Ruler of Ivhiunone sub Clan and Chairman of the ocassion, HRH (Engr) Emmanuel Ogah commended the convener for organizing the programme. The Royal father asserted that the Quiz Competition was the first of it’s kind in the area and sued for support and cooperation to substain the legacy.

On his part, immediate past Executive Chairman of Etsako Central local government Council, Comrade John Akhigbe described the programme as a laudable one that needed to be sustained. He appealed to the convener to make the programme a yearly event, assuring that there would be more sponsors in next competition.

In his remarks, the traditional Ruler of Ekperi Kingdom in Northern part of Edo, HRH Sheikh D.Y.E.Kanoba, the Eghiegbai of Ekperi commended the convener for her contributions to the growth of Education in the state.

Represented by his amiable wife, Hajia Fatima Kanoba, the traditional Ruler said the gesture would remain remarkable in the state and promised to collaborate with ASCI when the need arises.

The event had in attendance the Acting Chairman/ Head of Service of the local government Council, Chief Inspector of Education in the area, LEA Secretary, traditional Rulers, among others.

Highpoints were presentation of Cheques, gifts and Awards to the participating Schools by the convener.

Source: https://www.statepress.ng/2021/05/edo-asci-holds-inter-school-quiz.html