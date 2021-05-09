Woman Bathes House Girl With Hot Oil, Withdraws Her From School (Photos)

A lady identified as Njideka Omeinyi said to hail from Ebonyi State has allegedly poured hot oil on her house help, little Kasarachi and stopped her from going to school, ABN Tv reports.

A source who spoke with ABN TV said the incident happened on Friday night in Egbu, Umuayalu in Owerri North local government area of Imo State where Mrs. Njideka Omeinyi and her family reside.

Our correspondent gathered that this is not the first time the accused has subjected the little Kasarachi to inhuman treatment as neighbours testified that it has become a recurrent decimal.

She was said to remove the victim’s tooth in a previous beating festival she rained on her.

The victim according to our source is a sister to the husband of the accused lady identified as Mr. Akonuche Omeinyi.

Our correspondent gathered that the victim was yet to be taken to hospital for proper medicare following the injury she sustained.

She is therefore appealing to human right community in Imo and across the country to come to her rescue before something untoward happens to her.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/05/ebonyi-lady-bathes-house-girl-with-hot-oil-withdraws-her-from-school-photos/