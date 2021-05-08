Woman Buries Her Dead Husband With A Live Snake In Ghana (Video)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A woman, believed to be Ghanaian, was filmed putting a live snake in her husband’s casket before his body was committed to mother earth, NaijaCover Reports.

In a video shared online as Obtained By NaijaCover, the bereaved wife is seen with the snake around her neck as she speaks to her husband’s corpse.

She then removes the snake from her neck and places it with her husband’s body in the coffin, NaijaCover Observed.

A background voice narrating the reason for the wife’s decision said the snake bit the tongue of the deceased, killing him. Hence the wife decided to bury her husband with the snake that killed him.

According to online reports Gathered By NaijaCover, the dead man used to play with snakes and one of his favourite pet snakes bit his tongue when he was trying to put it into his mouth.

Watch The Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/COk4S_JgYE_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtNc9cDx4Mo