Woman With 7 Husbands Reveals How She Satisfies All Their Needs (Video)

A woman who got married to seven husbands has revealed how she manages all of them and also satisfies their needs, IgbereTV reports.

In a documentary published by Youtube content platform, Afrimax, the African woman with seven husbands also disclosed how she satisfies them sexually.

According to the woman, she is a powerful spiritualist and none of her husbands would dare cheat or think of leaving her. She proudly revealed that she has built a house for all her husbands, hence why she’s able to discharge her sexual duties with them separately in their rooms.

The polyandrous traditional healer who is reportedly living in peace with her husbands, does not cut her hair as was the case with her predecessors saying, like the Biblical Samson, her powers emanated from the hair.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkFb0gw7Dh8

