Women Were Not Created By God For Men – Seun Kuti

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has blamed organised religion for the rape epidemic in Africa, saying women walked around naked for thousands of years before the coming of Christianity and Islam, Igbere TV reports.

The 38-year-old made the point in a social media post on Monday in which he declared that “women weren’t created for men.”

According to him, 95 percent of rapists are either Christians or Muslims.

Women weren’t created for men. Women weren’t created at all, for men. That lie must be erased from ur head. It’s not a coincidence that 95 percent of all rapists are both Christians and Muslims. African women walked around practically naked for 1000s of years so what women wear isn’t an excuse neither. How about the damage the Catholic church is doing to our boys and sharia courts sentencing women who defend themselves from rape to death!! We must fight rape culture.

I keep telling you guys, as long as u still respect institutions and ideologies that strengthen rape culture, our women will never be safe. #getthesax

https://www.instagram.com/p/COZxKrnAcX2/?igshid=if5zrg0o12vy

Seun’s statement is coming two weeks after actor and comedian Olanrewaju Omiyinka, alias Baba Ijesha, was arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl sexually.

It also coincides with the rape and killing of Iniobong Umoren, a philosophy graduate of the University of Uyo, who left her home in search of employment.

Miss Umoren’s was killed by alleged serial rapist 20-year-old Uduak Akpan who lured her with a fake job offer.