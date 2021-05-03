Work Experience Program By Federal Ministry Of Youth & Sports Development

The Work Experience Program is one the series of economy sustainability projects being implemented as an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development in Nigeria.

Recently a clinical study and analysis of various surveys on the Nigerian youth, with respect to employability skills, was carried out alongside series of one-to-one interactions. In reaching a conclusion, it was established that one of the challenges of unemployment is the acute absence of practical workplace skills and experience.

In order to bridge this gap, the Ministry has initiated the Work Experience Program (WEP) to ensure that young people acquire a level of experience and hone their employability skills, to make them suitable for employment and to acquire the required skills for self-development and crucial to thriving in the 21st Century world of work. These skills include Mentoring, Networking, how to gain Scholarships, knowledge of world Competitions, Employment, Training and Business Startups.

The Work Experience Program (WEP) initiative is a three-month internship programme that will provide participants with the opportunity to gain relevant firsthand knowledge, develop skills and workplace competencies that will greatly increase their potentials for a successful employment.

Benefits to Successful Interns

Provides you with an opportunity to relate career courses with workplace scenarios.

Gives you valuable insight into the diversity of employees in the workplace.

Prepares you for the demands and expectations of the fast-evolving world of work.

Improves your soft skills such as emotional intelligence, teamwork, people skills confidence, and problem-solving.

Provides you with appropriate knowledge, skills, and attitudes concerning both paid and unpaid work.

Eligibility

To be eligible for this training programme, candidates must:

be a Nigerian citizen between the ages of 18 to 35 years

possess a valid government-issued means of identification

willing to undertake some travel if selected and the physical training location is not in their state of residence

be a graduate of tertiary institution (BSc/HND)

