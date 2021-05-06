Working Long Hours As A Programmer

Hey guys!

I was going through the thread below and I was impressed and curious at the same time…

https://www.nairaland.com/6519071/remote-work-experiences-remote-worker

How do you guys stay on a particular project/work for at least 5 hours with maximum productivity without getting tired easily? I noticed must of you work long hours like you’re computers.

Do you guys take caffeine or any stimulate to keep you charged to work a long time?

I’m been trying to learn some skills with my phone and I gas out easily. I’m not happy about this as I’ve given myself a timeline to master certain things but it’s not pulling through.

How do I work long hours and become effective at the same time?