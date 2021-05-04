World Press Freedom Day: Gombe Governor Pays Tribute To Media Practitioners

3rd April, 2021

World Press Freedom Day:

Gombe Governor Tasks Journalists on Ethics, Professionalism

…Pledges Continued Partnership with Media to Entrench Transparency, Accountability in Governance

As Journalists in Gombe State join their counterparts the world over to commemorate the world Press Freedom Day, today 3rd May, 2021, the State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has charged the media practitioners to continue to uphold the ethics of their profession by promoting the ideals of democracy, justice, accountability, peace and unity.

In a goodwill message, Governor Yahaya paid tribute to media practitioners in the state for their resilience and commitment in enlightening and sensitizing the citizenry on government policies and programmes as well as updating the general public on developments around the world through their reportage and editorial contents.

While making reference to the theme of this year’s celebration, “Information as a Public Good ”, the Governor said as watchdogs of the society and voice of the people, jounalists must always guard against fake news and misinformation as well as ensure accurate and balanced reportage of events and activities.

Governor Yahaya assured to continue to work with the media as partners and critical allies in his determination to entrench transparency, accountability and openness in governance in Gombe state.

This year’s World Press Freedom Day’s theme, “Information as a Public Good” serves as a call to affirm the importance of cherishing information as a public good, and exploring what can be done in the production, distribution and reception of content to strengthen journalism, and to advance transparency and empowerment while leaving no one behind.

