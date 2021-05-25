Yobe Governor Sends 32 Students To Egyptian University To Study Quran, Arabic

Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni says he has approved the sponsorship of 32 students to Al Azhar University, Cairo, to study Qur’an and Arabic Language, despite Yobe State University offering the courses.

Another university in the state is the Federal University Gashua.

Mr Buni, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, had sponsored 233 students to study in India’s educational institutions in February.

Muhammad Gujba, the Executive Secretary of Yobe State Arabic and Islamic Education Board disclosed this on Monday while briefing journalists in Damaturu.

Mr Gujba, represented by Umar Muhammad, an official at the board, said the sponsorship was part of the present administration’s effort to improve the quality of education in the state.

“The present administration led by Governor Mai Mala Buni has a variety of programmes aimed at promoting the system of education by imparting sound knowledge among the students,” he said.

He noted that the students were all indigenes of Yobe, who were selected from across the local government councils of the state.

He appealed to the sponsored students to be good ambassadors of the state and the country and reciprocate the gesture by concentrating on their studies.

Umar Abubakar, a representative of Yobe State Students in Cairo, thanked the governor for giving them the privilege to further their education abroad.

Mr Abubakar also called on the students to be good ambassadors of the state.

The beneficiaries and their families lauded the governor and the state government for its magnanimity, pledging their utmost loyalty and patriotism during their programme.



