Zamfara Has Spent N970 Million On Ransom Payments

Kidnapping, banditry sparked a protest in Zamfara earlier today. See thread https://www.nairaland.com/6579504/zamfara-youths-block-major-highway#102224562

Addressing a press conference on April 2, the Commissioner of Information in Zamfara, Ibrahim Dosara, revealed that no fewer than 2,619 people were killed in the state between 2011 and 2019.

He added that bandits abducted 1,190 people from various parts of Zamfara in the last eight years, and over 100,000 people were displaced from their ancestral homes as a result of bandits’ activities, while 14,378 livestock were rustled within the period.

Dosara noted that the Zamfara State government has spent the sum of N970 million on payment of ransom to bandits to secure the release of kidnapped victims since 2011.

He lamented that there were more than 100 different camps and over 30,000 bandits operating across Zamfara and beyond, but the state government would continue with its amnesty programme for bandits as part of measures to secure its people.



https://www.channelstv.com/2021/04/02/2619-killed-1190-abducted-by-bandits-since-2011-in-zamfara-govt/