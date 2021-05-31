Zamfara Youths Block Major Highway, Destroy Vehicles In Protest Against Bandits

Angry youths have staged a violent protest along the Gusau – Kaura Namoda Highway in Zamfara State.

A source told SaharaReporters that the protesters occupied the road very early on Monday over the incessant attacks by bandits in their communities.

According to him, the protest took a violent dimension when youths blocked the highway along Kurya junction and stopped over 500 public vehicles travelling along the road from continuing with their journey.

He also stated that movement was hindered at the exact spot bandits normally pass through to invade the communities.

The protesters condemned the unending insecurity and attacks which the people of the area have suffered at the hands of the bandits.

They also claimed there are attacks by bandits in the area every day to kill and kidnap residents while some houses are burnt in the process.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/05/31/zamfara-youths-block-major-highway-destroy-vehicles-violent-protest