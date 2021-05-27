Zimbabwean Police Arrest Burglar Who Pretends To Be A Ghost At Night (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A suspected burglar who pretends to be a ghost to rob houses has reportedly been arrested in Zimbabwe, NaijaCover Reports.

According to a Zimbawean Facebook user, General Chiwenga Wisdom, who posted the photos on Thursday, May 26, the suspect specialises in breaking into houses during the night wearing a skeleton costume and pretending to a ghost.

According to him, whenever the house owners see the 'ghost' they flee leaving him behind to cart away their valuables.

See Photos Below:

Innovation mbavha yabatwa kwaGutu used to break into houses during the night pretending to be a ghost and when the occupiers of the homes flees osara hake achiba



https://www.facebook.com/404719260355686/posts/951650795662527/