Connect on Linked in

Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his mother’s birthday today May 25, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing photos of his mum together with himself and other celebrities, he wrote;

“Happy cake day to my lovely mum, I love you forever ZM #A1 #SA #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPS9sUSre0z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link