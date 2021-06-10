10 Delicious Nigerian Street Foods: Which Is Your Favourite? (Pictures)

Nigeria is a country filled with the most exciting things. One of the most exciting thing about Nigeria is our street food. They are so delicious, easy to get, affordable and spontaneous. Here is a list of street foods that will blow your taste buds:

SUYA

Suya is a popular Nigerian barbecued meat, sold by the road side and junctions by Hausa men. Suya is sold only at night as it is said to be very delicious only at night. It is sold in different form either on a stick or diced into pieces. Suya is eaten with onions, tomatoes, and other suitable veggies and is known as the king of street food in Nigeria.

AKARA

Akara is a deep fried beans ball made with grounded beans mixed with pepper, onions and other spices. It is called “Kosai” in the northern part of Nigeria. Akara is sold with yagi ( suya pepper) or sauce and can also be eaten with fried yam or puff puff or pap.

ABACHA

Abacha is also know as “African salad” it is originally owned by the Igbo people. Abacha is made with dried shredded cassava and other ingredients. You’ll always see Abacha vendors on the streets or around some market angles. Abacha is best eaten with any cold drink of your choice.

ROASTED CORN

Roasted corn is sold in the afternoon or evening of the day. It can easily be found at junctions, bus tops or road sides. This street food is mostly sold with coconut, or any other thing of your choice and it is best eaten hot. AlThough, corn is a seasonal food in Nigeria but when it is out, it is most sought after.

WAINA/MASA

Masa is a street food which is mostly sold at junctions, bus tops or road sides by female food vendors. Masa is eaten either with yagi, sugar or waina soup with biscuit bone(kashi). Masa is made out of rice, salt, sugar. It is a northern Nigeria food.

ROASTED YAM WITH PALM OIL SAUCE

Roasted yam with palm oil sauce is another most sought after street food in Nigeria. It is very filling and delicious and can be eaten at anytime of the day. This particular food can mostly be found at street corners prepared by female food vendors.

BOILED GROUNDNUTS

Boiled groundnut is also a seasonal street food. Boiled groundnut serves for different purposes like while talking to your friends, walking on the road, working at your shops, etc. Some are boiled with salt, which makes them more tasty. This street food is mostly hawked around but it sellers.

PUFF PUFF

Puff puff is one of the most popular Nigeria street food. it’s always spongy, fluffy and delicious. It’s made with flour mixed with sugar and other ingredients. Puff puff is also known as the king of small chops and it mostly sold by those vendors who sell Akara.

PLANTAIN CHIPS

Plantain chips is a crunchy, spicy street snack, sold by hawkers on the streets. They are made either with ripe or unripe plantain or banana. These chips taste so delicious and they are best eaten with cold water or drinks.

DAMBU NAMA

Dambu nama is simply shredded cow meat spiced with pepper, salt an seasonings, sold mostly in the norther part of Nigerian. It is mostly packed in brown envelops and take away packs, Dambu nama is a delicious street snack.

Written By Illikannu Donald Chukwuma