10 Pastors Are Among 14 People Kidnapped In Niger – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani has revealed that 10 pastors are among the 14 people kidnapped by bandits in Gauraka village in Angwan-wazobia, Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that The bandits reportedly moved from house to house forcing people out of their homes

This development is coming barely a week after 20 children were kidnapped on their way back from an Islamic school. On Monday morning, angry youths blocked the major Kaduna-Abuja express road in protest to draw the attention of the government to the recent happenings in the area.



https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-10-pastors-among-14-kidnapped-in-niger-shehu-sani/