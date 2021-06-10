10 Pastors Are Among 14 People Kidnapped In Niger – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani has revealed that 10 pastors are among the 14 people kidnapped by bandits in Gauraka village in Angwan-wazobia, Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that The bandits reportedly moved from house to house forcing people out of their homes

This development is coming barely a week after 20 children were kidnapped on their way back from an Islamic school. On Monday morning, angry youths blocked the major Kaduna-Abuja express road in protest to draw the attention of the government to the recent happenings in the area.

