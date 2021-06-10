10 Ways To Know A Job Is Not For You

1. If your superiors at work always condemn and never commend you.

2. If you wake up on a Monday morning and the first thing you do is hiss.

3. If you don’t have time for yourself.

4. If you are not ready or willing to do the job till your old age.

5. If what you are earning is less than what you are spending.

6. If you always have the urge to tender a resignation letter.

7. If your life before the job is better than your life after the job.

8. If the office work is affecting your social life.

9. If the office work is affecting your mental health.

10. If your boss is always trying to be bossy.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

