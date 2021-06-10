10 Ways Women Behave When They Are Not Satisfied In Bed

It’s surprising that we are no longer entertaining bedroom talks in this part of the world. The man is not allowed to tell the wife if he’s satisfied or not, and also the woman is not even allowed to make mention of it at all, else she would be tagged as promiscuous. This debilitating situation has continued to drown many relationships, resulting in failed marriages and broken homes. This explains why we need to address this issue.

Women seem to be the most affected by this societal malady; they are not allowed to tell their man that they aren’t satisfied with the bedroom activities, without being labelled as a prostitute or adulterer. It’s now your duty as a man, to know the signs to look out for when your woman is not satisfied in bed.

In this article, I will be showing you ten signs your woman is not satisfied in bed.

1. If she starts telling you to do more

Women are very smart, and before they start keeping silent about their bedroom satisfaction, they would first start by informing you that they aren’t satisfied and that you need to do more. When your woman starts telling you this, you should know that she’s not satisfied in bed.

2. When she stops making bedroom noises

Bedroom noises are women’s way of showing their satisfaction and affirmation of your efforts. So when your woman stops making those noises, it’s a sign that she’s not satisfied with your efforts in bed.

3. When she starts sleeping immediately after the bedroom activity

This might be surprising to you, but it’s the truth. Women’s hormones are always active and alert after each bedroom activity, and that explains why they don’t sleep immediately after the activity, their body is still active. So when your woman starts sleeping immediately after the activity, it’s a sign that you’re not doing enough to wake her hormones and that she’s not satisfied.

4. When she starts making jokes about your bedroom efforts

This is another smart way that women show their dissatisfaction in bed; they express it in the form of humour to avoid breaking your ego. When your woman starts making jokes about how little your bedroom efforts are, you should know that she’s not satisfied.

5. When starts refusing to sleep with you

When your woman starts refusing to seep with you, it’s a sign that she’s not satisfied in bed, and you need to do something about it.

6. When she starts telling you to hurry during a bedroom activity

When your woman starts telling you to hurry up, during a bedroom activity, it’s a sign that she’s not satisfied and that she’s only doing it for your sake.

7. When she starts coming home late and tired

This is another sign that your woman is not satisfied in bed, when she starts coming home late and tired, it means she’s trying to get herself worked up, before coming home to you. So that when you engage in an activity, it would feel as if you tried.

8. When she starts bringing herbs for you

Some women are a bit proactive in their approach to this, so when they feel like they are not satisfied in bed, instead of finding other men to satisfy them, they would want to help you do better, by bringing herbs for you.

9. When she starts telling you to exercise

Women understand the importance of exercise in enhancing bedroom efforts, and that explains why your woman would start telling you to exercise when she’s not satisfied in bed.

10. When she stops sleeping in the same room with you

This is also a sign that your woman is not satisfied in bed when she stops sleeping in the same room with you.



