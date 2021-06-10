10-Year-Old Girl Killed By A Bank Manager (Pictures)

Family cries out as bank manager absconds after allegedly killing a 10-yr-old girl while driving against traffic

A bank manager in Abuja, Ekod Koko Dan, has been accused of abandoning the family of a 10-year-old girl she knocked to death while driving against traffic in Life Camp area of the state.

It was gathered that Koko was speedily driving against traffic when she hit and killed Biola Vanessa on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

According to a source, “Vanessa was crossing the road when she was hit by the bank manager. There was traffic at the junction and she was trying to avoid it by driving against it. She was also on full speed and wasn’t concentrating because she was on call when it happened.

The little girl died instantly. And although Koko went with the family to the hospital, and dropped her contact details with them, she hasn’t reached out to the family ever since she left the hospital. Not even a phone call.

The child’s mother went to report the matter to the police but nothing has been done. The driver hasn’t showed up since that day.”



