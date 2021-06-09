102 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 Discharged And 0 Deaths On June 8

102 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Ondo-68
Bayelsa-17
Kaduna-5
Lagos-3
Rivers-3
Akwa Ibom-2
Gombe-2
Ebonyi-1
Oyo-1

166,918 confirmed
163,259 discharged
2,117 deaths

Today’s report includes:

✅Bayelsa cases are backlog data recorded between 9th-25th February 2021

✅8 states with 0 cases reported:
FCT, Plateau, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Imo, Ekiti, Osun, and Ogun

