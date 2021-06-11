11 killed in Benue communal clash, herders burn down houses

No fewer than 11 people were reportedly killed in separate attacks in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday.

According to locals, nine people were killed in a communal clash between Ailla and Adagbo communities, while two were killed by Fulani herdsmen in an attack on Odugbeho community.

The PUNCH gathered that Ailla and Adagbo communities were embroiled in a renewed communal clash, leading to the death of several people, while many others were injured.

“There has been a protracted crisis between Ailla and Adagbo communities which resurfaced yesterday (Sunday). The cause of the renewed crisis is yet to be ascertained, but some people were killed and many others injured,” an indigene, who identified himself as Ada, said.

Our correspondent learnt that the same day, herders invaded Odugbeho community, exactly a week after members of the group attacked the community and killed 27 people.

A resident, who identified himself as Uloko, said the hoodlums attacked the village around 5.30pm on Sunday and set ablaze 21 houses.

Uloko said, “We heard privileged information about this Sunday attack and this was related to security operatives, who failed to act on the information given to them.

“It was around 5.30pm that they came, the same time they came last Sunday. They came in their numbers with superior firepower and shot continuously, burning down houses.”

The Chairman of the LGA, Sule Adohi, said nine people were killed in the communal clash and two people killed in the herdsmen’s attack.

He added that the herders burnt 21 houses.

The Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, said she had yet to get the report.



