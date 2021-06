An 11-year-old girl identified as Saanmoiyol Orbunde, has been declared missing by her family in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, NaijaCover Reports.

According to her brother, Tyonor Smith, Who Notify NaijaCover On Facebook, She was last seen around 7:pm on Sunday, June 13 at Judges Quarters extension area of Makurdi.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG