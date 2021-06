Connect on Linked in

122 New COVID-19 Cases, 2575 Discharged And 18 Deaths On June 3

122 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-105

Imo-4

Kaduna-4

Akwa Ibom-3

FCT-2

Delta-1

Rivers-1

Oyo-1

Ekiti-1

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1400578888774860805?s=19

Today’s report includes:

*Six states with 0 cases reported: Plateau, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Ogun, Osun and Ondo.

*Backlogs of data due to ongoing data harmonization from Lagos, Delta and Benue States.

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1400578944601047040?s=19

June 2 https://www.nairaland.com/6584015/covid-19-update-june-2-2021