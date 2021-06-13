13-Year-Old AK 47 Wielding Boy, Abdulkarim Mati Arrested For Killing Two Bandits

A 13-year-old boy, trained by bandits to use AK 47 rifle, has been arrested by Katsina Police Command, for killing two bandits in the forest.

Abdulkarim Mati, the minor, was an errand boy to bandit leader, Ardo Nashaware, who resides in Birnin Magaji forest, Zamfara State according to Gambo Isah the spokesman for the Katsina police command.

The Police spokesperson on Saturday said the 13-year-old fled the forest where he allegedly killed the bandits and officers arrested him at his hideout.

According to Isah, Mati said he was taken away by bandits from his parents under the guise that he would assist in rearing cows for his masters.

Rather, he was trained how to operate AK-47 rifles and serve as a guard for kidnap victims.

“The boy, who demonstrated skills in handling AK-47, also confessed to have been bullied by some elderly bandits, who provoked him, and as a result, picked an AK-47 rifle and shot dead two of the elderly bandits,” Isah said.

Meanwhile, the command has arrested two suspected bandits said to be terrorising the Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

The men Ibrahim Lawal, 45, of Kabobi village; and Mamman Shu’aibu, 39, of Garin Runji Fulani settlement, in the Batsari Local Government Area were arrested on Wednesday.

Lawan and Shu’aibu were described as notorious bandits cattle rustlers and members of a syndicate that kidnaps for ransom in the council and nearby communities.

