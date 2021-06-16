16-Year-Old Girl Connives With Boyfriend To Fake Kidnap, Demands ₦500k Ransom (Photo)

16-Year-Old Girl Connives With Boyfriend To Fake Kidnap, Demands N500,000 Ransom

The Ekiti State police command have arrested a 16-year-old girl, Abimbola Suluka alongside her boyfriend, Oluwaseun Olajide for alleged conspiracy and self-kidnapping.

Abimbola is alleged to have conspired with her 25-year-old boyfriend and two of his friends to stage the abduction so as to raise money.

The Police spokesperson Sunday Abutu in a statement on Friday explained that Abimbola’s sister had gone to the police station to report that her sister was missing after leaving the house for school.

Abutu said the sister explained that when Abimbola’s phone was called, an unknown person answered the call and informed them that she was in his custody and would not release her until a ransom of N500,000 was paid.

Luck ran against the suspects when the holder of the account given for the ransom payment was tracked and arrested by the anti-kidnapping unit of the police and forced to lead the police team to a hotel within the state capital where the supposedly abducted Abimbola and her boyfriend were nabbed.

Abimbola with the three others confessed to committing the crime, claiming she wanted to raise money from her family members to enable her relocate from Ekiti State since her mother insisted she studies medicine as against her own dream of becoming an actress.

See the police full statement below…

EKITI STATE POLICE COMMAND*

The Ekiti State Police Command on Thursday 17th June, 2021 at about 2000hrs, arrested one *SULUKA ABIMBOLA* ‘f’ 16, alongside her boyfriend, one *OLUWASEUN DANIEL OLAJIDE* ‘m’ 25, for conspiracy and self-kidnapping.

It would be recalled that on the 16/06/2021 at about 1140hrs, one Bolaji Femi of Bawa Estate, Ado-Ekiti, came to New Iyin Divisional Police Headquarters and reported that her sister, one Suluka Abimbola left home for School at Christ School, Ado-Ekiti, on 15/06/2021 and did not return home.

She further narrated that when Suluka Abimbola’s GSM number was called, an unknown person picked and confirmed that Suluka Abimbola was in their custody but would not be released until a ransom of five hundred thousand naira is paid to a particular Union Bank Account belonging to one Adisa Damilola.

The case was immediately transferred to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the State CID where the owner of the account, one Adisa Damilola ‘f’ who is also a friend to Oluwaseun Daniel Olajide, was tracked and arrested. Adisa Damilola led the Operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit to Alex Grace Hotel, along Housing, Ado-Ekiti, where Suluka Abimbola and her boyfriend, Oluwaseun Daniel Olajide, alongside one other accomplice, Adefolaju Caleb ‘m’ 23, were lodging and were arrested.

During interrogation, Suluka Abimbola confessed to the commission of the crime as well as Oluwaseun Daniel Olajide and Adefolaju Caleb. Suluka Abimbola said she decided to conspire with the other suspects to do that in order for her to raise money from her family members to enable her relocate from Ekiti State since her Mother insisted that she goes through medical field as against her dream of becoming an Actress.

The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, CP Tunde Mobayo, condemns the act and has directed that investigation be conducted for further action to serve as a deterrent to other criminally minded persons in the Society.

ASP ABUTU SUNDAY

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

*FOR:* COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

EKITI STATE COMMAND

https://www.channelstv.com/2021/06/19/16-year-old-girl-connives-with-boyfriend-to-fake-kidnap-demands-n500000-ransom/amp/