18 APC Governors To Receive Matawalle As He Dumps PDP

All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are expected to receive Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Tuesday. POLITICS NIGERIA earlier reported that Matawalle has since dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the ruling party.

His defection is coming barely two months after Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade also dumped PDP.

The Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee of the organising ceremony and Zamfara Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, disclosed in an interview with journalists in Gusau on Monday.

“The Progressive governors will be led by the APC Chairman Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Gov. Mai Mala-Buni. We are also expecting all our national assembly members as well as state legislators to declare their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC during the occasion.”

“Similarly, all the 14 local government caretaker committee chairmen who just finished their tenure, council members and teeming supporters will join the hundreds of thousands of the Matawalle loyalists, friends and supporters in our movement to our new party, the APC.’”

He pointed out that the event will further unite politicians and strengthen the APC in the state.



