18 People Die In Motor Accident In Jigawa (Graphic Photos)

No fewer than 18 people have died in a ghastly motor accident in Birninkudu local government area of Jigawa State, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered By NaijaCover, that the accident occured close to Malam Alyssa farm along Birninkudu-Kano roadat about 6:30 am on Wednesday, June 9.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, ASP Lawan Shisu Adam, who confirmed the incident to NaijaCover, said the crash involved two Hummer buses.

“Today, two 18 seater hummer buses from the opposite direction had a head-on collision, as a result, they went in flames where 12 peoples got burnt beyond recognition while 6 people were confirmed dead instantly. Their corpses have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) BirninKudu.” he stated.

The PPRO said that only one of the drivers of the vehicles driver and is currently receiving treatment at FMC, Birninkudu.

The Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has condoled with the family of the victims, NaijaCover Learnt.

The Governor prayed to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala to grant the deceased Jannatul Firdausi and to give their families the fortitude to bear with the loss.

