18-Year-Old Armed Robber With A Dummy Gun Arrested In Delta (Photos)

Delta Police Arrest Three Armed Robbery Suspects

Delta State Police command has arrested three suspected armed robbers at different locations in the state, as part of its effort to bring down the rate of crime in the state.

The state command while confirming the arrest in a press statement issued by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe disclosed that one of the armed robbers specialises in dispossessing his victims of valuable assets including money with a dummy gun.

Edafe said that at about 1130hrs, men of the police Eagle-Net Special Squad, while on routine patrol/stop and search duty along Ughelli-Warri expressway intercepted a Toyota Picnic car, navy blue colour with Reg. No. AAA 464 YA and six (6) male occupants.

He noted that the countenance of some of the passengers craves suspicion, hence they were all asked to come down for search.

“While at the process of searching, three locally made pistols, two handsets, one mobile phone, power bank and the cash sum of three hundred and sixteen thousand six hundred and forty naira only (N316, 640.00) were recovered in possession of two among the occupants.

“The two suspects arrested were identified as Kelvin Godstime, a 20-years-old of Upper Afisere in Ughelli North LGA and Samson Ekutu, a 23-years-old of Ugbogeme of Udu LGA”.

According to the statement, the other armed robber who specialises in robbing victims with dummy gun was arrested on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at about 2310hrs by men of the Okpanam Police Division in a response to a distressed call received that an armed robber entered into the house of the distressed caller forcing victims that do not have cash to transfer money to his account.

“The DPO swiftly deployed patrol teams to the area. The patrol teams on getting to the scene cordoned the area and arrested the suspect one Emmanuel Peace ‘m’ about 18yrs old with a wooden dummy gun.

“The suspect had already successfully forced an aged couple to transfer the sum of six hundred thousand Naira (N600, 000) to an account number owned by one Anwanga Abasi Nathaniel Udo. Other exhibit recovered from the suspect includes two (2) knives and one (1) torchlight”, it added.



https://independent.ng/delta-police-arrest-three-armed-robbery-suspects/