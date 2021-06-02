2 School Teachers, 6 Students Rescued From Kidnappers In FGGC, Kebbi

There are indications that two teachers and six students of Federal Government College (FGC) Yauri have been rescued.

The teachers and students were reportedly rescued after security operatives reportedly launched manhunt of the bandits immediately their attack on the school.

The state government and police authorities have yet to issue an official press statement following the event, which reportedly left roughly 30 pupils and the Vice Principal missing.

https://dailytimes.ng/just-in-school-teachers-6-students-rescued-from-kidnappers-in-kebbi/