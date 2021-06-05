2023: Kano First Lady, Hafsat Ganduje Plans To Contest For Senate In Jigawa

The wife of Kano State Governor Dr Hafsat Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is planning to contest for Senate in Jigawa North East Senatorial District.

A source close to the first lady confirmed this to POLITICS DIGEST that the University Lecturer who hails from Malam Madori in Jigawa State is planning for the contest.

The source said that plans ahead of the aspiration of Dr Hafsat have gone far as she started consultation with stakeholders, youth, women groups and civil society organisations in the area.

“It is true that Goggo is aspiring for the senate position only that she didn’t reveal it to the public but she will do so in the soonest i know”. A source who confided anonymity to this paper said.

The first lady have been supporting the area with projects, distribution of writing materials to students and drilling of boreholes.

Another indication that she has a political interest in the senatorial district, this paper learnt.



Some of Dr Hafsat Ganduje projects in her hometown in Jigawa

It would be recalled that during the revalidation exercise of APC membership, Dr Hafsat Ganduje popularly known as Goggo participated in the exercise in her hometown of Malam Madori not in Kano even though the presentation of her membership card was done at Kano by party officials who came all the way from Jigawa to Kano Government House.



Dr Hafsat Ganduje after revalidating her membership of APC

Hafsat Ganduje is one of the powerful first ladies in the country, she decides like a governor in the state, she orders for appointment and sack of political appointees that are not loyal to her.

Her active involvement in government activities in Kano has been condemned by activists and politicians in the state.

She is to contest against the incumbent Senator from the area Barr. Ibrahim Hassan Hadeija, a two term Deputy Governor in the state.



Barr. Ibrahim Hassan Hadeija, the Senator representing Jigawa North- West

POLITICS DIGEST reliably gathered that some family members of Ganduje will contest in 2023 election in order to become politically relevant after leaving Kano Government House.

While Hafsat Ganduje(Goggo) is going for Senate in Jigawa her home state, Abba Ganduje, the 4th son of the family is going for House of Representatives in Dawakin-Tofa, Tofa and Rimingado Federal Constituency in Kano.

Though, there was a clash between Abba and Abdulaziz his brother who also plans to contest for the seat, this paper learnt that Abdulaziz was asked to contest for such seat in Nassarawa Constituency where he is residing by the father.

Balaraba Ganduje who is at loggerhead with her siblings and parents few months to election may contest for House of Representatives in Nasarawa Constituency and her father the incumbent governor Abdullahi Ganduje is going for Senate in Kano North.

Balaraba who plays a significant role in her father’s first term was kept aside because of some family issues and Amina Ganduje her sister, a medical practitioner started to play the role of Balaraba in his second term.

Dr Amina Ganduje is behind the appointment of two commissioners in her father’s cabinet, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso who is the Commissioner for Environment, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa who is the Commissioner for Health and the Director General of the State Agency for the Control of Aids Dr Yushau Sabitu Shanono.

She is seen as the most powerful in this government after her mother even though she’s currently having a battle with her brother Abba Ganduje, the young man that’s behind the emergence of more than ten local government Chairmen in Kano.



SOURCE