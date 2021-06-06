2023: Nigerians In Diaspora Endorse Yahaya Bello, Set Up Office In Germany

2023: Nigerians In Diaspora Endorse Yahaya Bello, Open Campaign Office In Germany

Ahead of 2023, group of Nigerians in foreign countries under the aegis of Nigerians in Diaspora Network whose membership cut across Europe and America have opened a campaign office in Germany in support of the presidential ambition of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Speaking during the world press conference organised by the group in Germany, the spokesperson for the group, Engr Odijie Irabor, noted that the country needed a leader with charisma, character, and quality that will unite the nation across ethnic and religious lines.

At the campaign head office in Oberhausen, Germany, the president of the group mentioned that the governor of Kogi State has shown the needed qualities to lead the country from 2023 moving forward and therefore calling on all Nigerian citizens home and abroad to join hands in birthing a new Nigeria that will guarantee the needed security and economic growth

He said the position of the governor in the aspect of fighting insecurity, youth and women inclusion in governance; education development and others caught international attention, hence, the endorsement.



https://thenigerianpost.com.ng/2021/06/05/2023-nigerians-in-diaspora-endorse-yahaya-bello-open-campaign-office-in-germany/